Pick those who can see the house is on fire
When your house is on fire, the first step is to believe it is on fire. The second is to recognize the urgency of fighting the fire and the third is to take effective steps to put the fire out.
Our planet is on fire. And while virtually all peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that we are experiencing human-caused climate change, our current Republican-controlled U.S. Congress has eliminated the Select Committee on Climate Crisis, in part because 52% of Republican House members have made public statements disparaging or denying climate science!
They are ignoring a house on fire.
Democrats, meanwhile, are clearing spaces and mining precious metals for solar panels and windmills and electric car batteries while the logging of carbon sequestering trees continues.
And, in order to stimulate the economy and maintain our “lifestyle,” we continue to consume.
Yet I put my hope in the Democrats. Why? First: They recognize the planet is on fire. Second: They prioritize fighting the fire. Third: I believe in the possibility that Democratic leaders could listen to me, and it is my responsibility as a citizen to participate.
Please investigate a variety of perspectives, taking action accordingly and communicate with your Democratic legislators.
Diane Miller
Honor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.