Don't point fingers
The Leelanau road commissioner that used a racist word has left his position. Good riddance, I say. He did not represent me or any other citizens of Leelanau County that I know of.
I reject the broad-brush allegations and inferences (mostly by liberals) that racism is somehow rampant in our beautiful county and that certain elected officials should resign. That is the same skewed mentality that is destroying cities across our country. Leelanau County's elected officials, both Democrats and Republicans, are doing a great job. To say otherwise is just not true.
These critics of our county would have more credibility were they to put the same emphasis and criticism on the violence in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Baltimore and Kenosha, Wisconsin. All run by liberals. Instead, they pick at a sore when the real infections are in cities they control.
The substantial homeless and government-dependent minority population in San Francisco and Los Angeles doesn't seem to be a high priority for them. In Chicago, 464 people have been killed this year (up 135 from last year). Not a peep.
Don’t be fooled, people. Don’t let them pin their labels on you. Don’t fall for their tactics of agitation and exploitation.
Jim Miller
Omena
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.