Respect the will of the majority
We have been taught that we live in a democracy.
According to a March 6 Detroit News poll of Republican and Democratic voters, 88% were in favor of background checks, 75 percent were in favor of red-flag laws and 80 percent were in favor of safe storage. This is consistent with multiple other polls.
When Republican legislators resist Democratic efforts to protect citizens from gun assaults, they are ignoring the will of the people. Thus, they assault democracy.
We are increasingly exposed to assaults from the far right, including U.S. Supreme Court members who value firearm “tradition” over children’s lives, and some sheriff's departments that plan to refuse to do their jobs when it comes to enforcing gun legislation.
But we can take heart: Last fall, Michigan voters elected Democrats to espouse a democratic process.
There are people who don’t make it easy, but Michigan Democrats work to deliver democracy.
Diane Miller
