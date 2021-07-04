America in peril
These are sad times for America. Political division and big government have taken over our lives, leaving us divided and at one another’s throats. We seek like-minded friends when what we need is a diversity of opinions that will grow our minds that we better understand one another: agreeing or not. Life’s decisions come from informed minds, not ones influenced by single-minded notions and emotion.
As we see America’s youth opt out of the workforce in favor of other people’s money, it is hard to believe that from these same resources came a generation that so freely and patriotically gave their all to this end.
Today’s Americans are spoiled, having never had to experience a depression or the uncertainty of their next meal, or death on a foreign battlefield or in a concentration camp. Instead, they turn their guns inward, on our police, on our military and those we rely on for our security.
Responsibility lies at the feet of our corrupt and untrustworthy media and those that turn a blind eye to their own deceit and political failures. Our feckless leaders put their ideology ahead of our nation’s best interest, paid for with the blood of generations past.
Jim Miller
Omena