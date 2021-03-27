Sick of excuses
I am angry, especially at our elected officials for failing to act. There will always be someone prone to violence and with more guns than people in our country, the threat to you, your child, your parent, your spouse or your friend being shot to death will remain. Gun control legislation can not only prevent some shootings, but send a clear message as a nation that shooting people to death with a gun is not going to be tolerated.
I am sick and tired of hearing about Second Amendment rights and inconvenience to gun owners (of which I happen to be one). It is also inconvenient to be shot to death -- in a grocery store, a spa, a church, a concert, a night club, a mosque, a movie theater, a synagogue or a school. What about everyone’s right to live?
There is no reason that loopholes in background checks cannot be closed or that such checks have to be very fast, or that semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines or guns capable of evading security cannot be better regulated. It is time for our elected officials to stop listening to the gun lobby's excuses — and act.
G. Bob Miller
Cedar