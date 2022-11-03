Consider climate change when considering candidates
Pollsters recently identified the economy (including inflation) and crime as the top concerns that will drive voter decisions in the upcoming election. It's understandable why people are concerned about these issues, which are frequently described in the media as being "out of control."
Yet to prioritize these over the state of our climate — the issue that has the most long-term effect on us and on generations to come — is frighteningly shortsighted.
Consider the unprecedented frequency and intensity of extreme climate-related weather events in this country alone, from hurricanes in the East, to raging wildfires in the West, from frequent flooding to ongoing droughts. Similar events are happening worldwide. Taken collectively, these circumstances suggest that our climate is in desperate need of attention.
Whether one is convinced that mankind has a little or a lot of influence over the climate, it's imperative that we begin to make any changes that will slow the current climate-change process.
As voters, we must ensure, above all, that we have leaders who acknowledge our climate problems and who are prepared to learn and take action to change the trajectory of our planet's future.
Look at what our current representatives have done in this regard and then vote for our future.
Sue Miller
Lake Leelanau
