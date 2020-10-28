Change in the 104th
With 34 years of Republican dominance, Michigan is now highly gerrymandered and a “right to work” (for less) state, while education, infrastructure, the economy and environment suffer.
Organizations supporting John Roth, Republican candidate for state representative, have distributed flyers and TV ads with, at best, misleading information. They claim that Democrats want to defund the police and that his opponent is using taxpayer money to fund his election. Neither is true.
Vote for Dan O’Neil if you want an honest, caring, dedicated, responsible representative. Dan believes in climate crisis and that all citizens deserve quality healthcare and effective education.
Donna Miller
Traverse City
