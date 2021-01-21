Move forward peacefully
An election involving millions of votes will inevitably have some errors and attempts at fraud. Informed people understand that our election system is designed to address this, as it has in all elections up to and including 2016 as well as 2020. And the 2020 election received even more scrutiny with extra bipartisan monitoring, machine and paper recounts and dozens of challenges in many courts — all of which revealed no errors, fraud or irregularities that would indicate anything other than a valid outcome.
Unfortunately, former President Donald Trump along with some top congressional leaders misled the American people about the above.
This was to the point of inciting a violent insurrection at our Capitol, for which our elected House of Represent-atives voted to impeach Mr. Trump.
We have many serious challenges facing us individually, and collectively as a nation. Some people are fearful and angry. And a great many are hurting.
It is time to tap down the vitriol, listen for the truth and find ways to move forward peacefully.
G. Bob Miller
Cedar