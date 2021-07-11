We are too polarized
After our founding fathers set up the basic functions of our federal system, it worked well with a strong Congress being the center of power. South Carolina’s starting a Civil War curtailed some of the state’s power when the South lost. Federal income tax has exacerbated the power shift to the federal government. Congressional apathy has given more power to the president.
We have become too polarized, resulting in a Congress that refuses to compromise and a defeated president who refuses to concede. Democrats want to use borrowed money to increase reliance on the government instead of individual initiative. Many of them want to eliminate advanced placement courses in a drive for mediocrity. Some Republicans back Donald Trump and his attempt to overthrow our elected form of government — by force, if necessary. Those who disagree with Trumpism are threatened with violence. The Democrats who wish to compromise are dismissed.
Thomas Sowell and other economists and social scientists have shown how the federal programs and money have harmed the Black community.
Mitt Romney for president; Kyrsten Sinema for vice president?
Robert A. Miller
Traverse City