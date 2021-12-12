Address the problems
Matt McCauley’s column published on Nov. 28, “We Depend on Working Moms,” presented an excellent analysis of why so many women are leaving the labor force but stumbled in the solutions department. Reminding readers that “women largely remain society’s caregivers, both inside and outside of their homes,” he notes that COVID has exacerbated the strain on working mothers. Even those parents with flexible work schedules are struggling and those who do not have jobs that can be done remotely or on a flexible schedule have remained at home, leaving labor shortages in their wake.
Mr. McCauley suggests that “understanding, patience and adaptability — not policy — will ultimately be needed to offer the best work-life balance …” Unfortunately, this is the way we in the U.S. have always dealt with the challenges faced by working parents. We expect them to “figure it out.”
What about supporting families by implementing policies that actually address these challenges? As one of the very few developed countries without paid parental leave or universal child care and preschool, we have a lot of catching up to do.
Sue Miller
Lake Leelanau