We can still reduce our climate change impact
Scientists, governments and industries are addressing the urgent global problem of the 21st century, climate change, but I wondered what I could do to reduce my own impact on greenhouse gases, pollution, carbon footprint.
I read a report by U of M climate scientist Jonathan Overpeck, who serves on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Council on Climate Solutions, as well as other articles. There are clear steps we can take!
Some tips:
• Save energy by turning up your home thermostat 2 degrees in the summer and down 2 degrees in the winter.
• Switch to LED light bulbs and energy-efficient electric appliances.
• Wash laundry in cold water; hang it up to dry.
• Replace gas furnaces with an electric heat pump.
• Research wind and solar alternatives.
• Turn off computers and unplug chargers overnight.
• Reduce car trips, carpool, fly less and meet via Zoom, consider train or bus travel, ride a bike (e-bikes are fun!), consider an electric or hybrid vehicle (even though they’re only partly eco-friendly).
• Reuse, repair, recycle.
• Eat less beef, and buy only the food you’ll use.
• Plant native trees!
Do these things until the planet has a cheap, sustainable energy source.
Thanks, Gov. Whitmer, for taking on climate change through the state Department of Energy, Great Lakes and Environment and for launching the MI Healthy Climate Plan to lower costs, create jobs and work to make Michigan 100% carbon neutral by 2050.
She’s doing more than fixing the damn roads.
Jan A. Miller
Benzonia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.