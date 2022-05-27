Safer TART Trails
We read with interest the “E-Bike Etiquette” story in the May 15 Record-Eagle. Apparently e-bikes are the new menace on the TART trails. But while our region’s cyclists are good at pointing out unsafe practices of others, many seem uninterested in the hazards of their own behavior.
We use a portion of the TART trail virtually every day. It is safe and enjoyable — except during warmer months when the trail is used by “serious” cyclists. Their muttered warnings come as they fly past at elbow-length distance. They zoom past families with small children and people walking dogs. The elderly just better stay out of the way.
Cyclists demand people respect them, but many seem unwilling to do the same for others. They need to practice the safe riding they always preach:
— Slow down, especially when passing people with children or pets. Don’t use the TART trails as race tracks.
— Give a clear, early warning as you approach. Your grumbled alert at the last instant may not be heard by someone who is distracted or hearing impaired.
— Keep as much distance as possible when you pass.
Your consideration will make the TART trails safer for all.
Sincerely,
Al and Janie Miller
Suttons Bay
