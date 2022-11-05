Support Conley for state senator
Barb Conley has clear, compelling positions on a variety of issues affecting Michigan residents (barbaraconley.com). As a doctor, she is working on accessible, affordable health care and providing leadership for initiatives to recruit/retain health care providers, particularly in rural areas.
Barb is also committed to maintaining existing businesses, and attracting new ones that provide good-paying year-round jobs to the area. Central to that effort is ensuring the availability of affordable housing and broadband, both of which Barb supports.
We will be voting for Barb Conley for state senator.
Sue and Rich Miller
Lake Leelanau
