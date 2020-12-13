Something to celebrate
Most women suddenly realize that we have been cheated out of our rightful national recognition this year regarding the 100-year anniversary celebrating our right to vote. COVID has stolen most marches, parades, pageants, speeches and parties that would have called attention to this milestone. Some of those events have been postponed to 2021.
However, in another very real way, women's political presence has been palpable. We have filled the vast majority of election clerk positions and poll worker positions across the country and have proved our efficiency and accuracy in that arena. Not only that, here in Michigan, women have accomplished a first: we have won the top three positions in Michigan government during one of the most dangerous periods in modern history.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel have faced unforeseen odds with great determination and success. (Unfortunately, two of them have received death threats merely because they were conscientiously doing their jobs). Whoever thought 100 years ago that such brains (and, I might add, beauty) could meet a pandemic and political chaos so handily?
Let's look to the Million Women's March in 2021 to celebrate our feat.
Elaine Miller
Kewadin