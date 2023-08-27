Stand up for the environment
In "TART, NPS must rethink extension" (Aug. 6), the letter writer contrasts our growing awareness of climate change with the National Lakeshore's impending construction of Segment 9 of the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. He points out that the National Park Service has strayed from its mission to preserve and protect the natural resources for future generations.
Segment 9 of the trail, between Bohemian Road and Good Harbor Trail, will go through the most environmentally sensitive sections of the planned route, through wetlands rich with wildlife and threatened water plants.
Construction means bulldozing and shoring up sand dunes, razing mature trees in a 25-foot wide swath and sinking 30-foot pylons to build boardwalks through wetlands. It will cost more than $2 million per mile.
All this giveaway of NPS land is so that Traverse Area Recreation Trail (TART) can build its dream trail around Leelanau County. But conditions have changed; sometimes projects need to be canceled. The trail is now almost 22 miles long; park visitor numbers are up.
We are, daily, aware of the impacts of climate change. The NPS needs to stand up for the environment and tell TART the free ride is over. Earth demands it.
Marilyn Miller
Glen Arbor
