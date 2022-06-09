Extremes of MAGA
One of several conservative syndicated columnists published weekly by the TC Record-Eagle recently wrote an article titled “Are Dems up to preventing the next coup attempt?”. Mona Charen acknowledges that MAGA extremists threaten our democracy so a better question may be why do Republican voters support a party whose leaders STILL endorse the man who incited the coup attempt and his followers, who seek to dismantle a fair and stable voting system?
Republican Party leaders are transparent about: 1) their unwillingness to acknowledge, much less mitigate, climate change; 2) the fact that they will work hard to regulate a woman’s right to her own body but will fight to never regulate firearms, even with nearly 200 mass shootings in 2022; 3) their relentless efforts to suppress voting rights; 4) their conviction that blatant white supremacy and misogyny are acceptable; 5) their minimizing of COVID, with more than a million deaths nationally; 6) the tax code that keep billionaires absurdly wealthy at our expense. 7) their openness to government by autocracy.
To save American democracy and the human habitat Republican voters will hopefully see that their party has been hijacked by the extremes of MAGA, with no moral compass or accountability.
Donna Miller
Traverse City
