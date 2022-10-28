Vote for America
Our Constitution begins with the words "we the people" — not "we and they.” But, unfortunately, there are forces that divide us.
Yes, we are imperfect, with much to be angry and disagree about. But our nation has achieved extraordinarily good things and we should not betray it.
We need leaders who are competent and able to lead constructively. Unfortunately, many will distort and even lie to get your vote, so it behooves us to verify what is the truth — before voting.
And then vote for the United States of America.
G. Bob Miller
Cedar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.