Verify the facts first, then vote
The toxic divide among American citizens reflects differing values and the glaring dehumanization of others, caused largely by feeding ourselves (often inaccurate) information that most aligns with our beliefs.
Diminishing other human beings is easy if we feel superior to them. Racism, bigotry and misogyny prevail when people don’t recognize it in themselves or proudly embrace it.
Dictators dehumanize their citizens by removing personal freedoms, such as free speech and the right to vote in fair elections, and requiring citizens to live in subservience to their personal agendas.
Autocrats around the world have unrestricted authority, are unconstrained by laws or limits and often commit atrocities on their citizens. As we have witnessed abroad, once we choose autocratic leaders, there is no going back to a free society.
In the next two local, state and national elections, Americans will have a clear choice about whether the U.S.A. remains a free democracy or moves toward an autocracy.
Informing yourself with factual information instead of propaganda will help you decide whether freedom prevails – or we end up with a totalitarian government.
In the current struggle to retain a free country, please arm yourself first with accurate information, facts confirmed by independent sources, then vote.
Donna Miller
Traverse City
