Look at the record; vote accordingly
Don’t listen to what Michigan's 1st District U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman says. Watch what he does:
Bergman claims to act against inflation, yet, on Aug. 12, he voted against the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which aims for deficit reduction, drug pricing reform and energy security. He voted against the Affordable Insulin Now Act, H.R. 6833, on Sept. 30. On May 19, he voted against the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, H.R. 7688, and the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, H.R. 7790. A busy day for Bergman. He didn’t care that his constituents couldn’t get baby formula or afford the gas to get to the store to get their overpriced insulin.
Bergman didn’t support H.R. 8823, The Presidential Election Reform Act. Of course, Bergman didn’t vote for reform.
On Jan. 6th, he voted against accepting the electoral votes in Pennsylvania and Arizona. In December 2020, Bergman supported the Texas attorney general in a failed try to deny Michigan’s vote.
He supported Trump’s “Big Lie” then – and his voting record speaks for itself now.
Mark Miller
Kingsford
