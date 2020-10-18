Committed to excellence
As a parent of three Traverse City Area Public Schools students, I wholeheartedly endorse Flournoy Humphreys for election to the school board. Ms. Humphreys embodies the values she espoused as an educator. She is prepared, invested, a good listener, holds herself to high standards and engages collaborators to pursue excellence.
Flournoy has proven her commitment to our students and earned the respect of parents, teachers, staff and administrators. She has the skills to help refocus priorities toward transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility and financial parity among school districts in the state.
Please support Flournoy Humphreys for TCAPS Board of Education.
Julie Miller Lober
Traverse City
