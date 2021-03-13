Enlighten us, please
Congressman Bergman's support for subverting the November election is made worse by his hypocrisy.
In his Jan. 6, 2021 newsletter, he defended his decision to object to the award of Michigan's electoral votes to the Biden-Harris ticket, stating: “In times of tension and turmoil, leaders stand up and do what is right. I made it very clear this week that I intended to stand for my belief that irregularities, discrepancies, and usurpation of state election laws demanded an investigation into the 2020 election.”
Bergman failed to mention, however, that just three days earlier, when Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) challenged the seating of representatives (including Bergman) from so-called contested states, Bergman voted along with 370 other representatives to declare that the election results in Michigan and the other contested states were proper and legal.
As Rep. Roy observed, “It would confound reason if the presidential results of these states were to face objection while the congressional results of the same process escaped public scrutiny.”
What could have happened between Jan. 3 when Bergman approved of his own election and Jan. 5 when he objected to that of Biden/Harris? Perhaps the "leader," who wants to "stand up and do what is right," could enlighten us.
Phillip Mikesell
Old Mission Peninsula