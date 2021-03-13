Enlighten us, please

Congressman Bergman's support for subverting the November election is made worse by his hypocrisy.

​In his Jan. 6, 2021 newsletter, he defended his decision to object to the award of Michigan's electoral votes to the Biden-Harris ticket, stating: “In times of tension and turmoil, leaders stand up and do what is right. I made it very clear this week that I intended to stand for my belief that irregularities, discrepancies, and usurpation of state election laws demanded an investigation into the 2020 election.”

​Bergman failed to mention, however, that just three days earlier, when Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) challenged the seating of representatives (including Bergman) from so-called contested states, Bergman voted along with 370 other representatives to declare that the election results in Michigan and the other contested states were proper and legal.

​As Rep. Roy observed, “It would confound reason if the presidential results of these states were to face objection while the congressional results of the same process escaped public scrutiny.”

​What could have happened between Jan. 3 when Bergman approved of his own election and Jan. 5 when he objected to that of Biden/Harris? Perhaps the "leader," who wants to "stand up and do what is right," could enlighten us.

Phillip Mikesell

Old Mission Peninsula

