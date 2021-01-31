Vaccine process a breeze
In a recent call from my father-in-law, Earl Clark, he told me about his ease of getting his COVID vaccine which he described as “incredible” and that the whole organization of the entire process was great — from parking, to walking into the Veterans Affairs clinic on U.S. 31, to being directed to the next person where he signed agreeing to getting the vaccine, to the next person who actually gave the injection, to the seating area where he spent his 15 minutes to be sure he had no reaction before he was told he could safely leave.
A longtime friend of his, John Dyksterhouse also visited the VA and had high praise as well for the organization of it all. Then my sister Jane Karel and my mother-in-law Claudette Clark got their vaccines at the Lake Ann Community Center and had the same easy experience.
I will add to that that when I had my vaccination at the Munson Community Health Center drive through, again, it was easy and so darn organized. Many volunteers were there to direct the way, very friendly and professional. It was like a celebration.
So, if you have not already gotten your vaccination, I say “do it."
Berta Meserve
Lake Ann