A striking problem
When Rick Snyder was governor, his advisory board concerning Line 5 stated the No. 1 safety issue was anchor strikes. A state-commissioned analysis noted a 1-in-60 chance of a failure due to a strike.
There has been a sign along the Michigan shoreline “No Anchor Zone” along with other mechanisms to prevent anchoring, though in inclement weather all holds barred. It has been stated that the currents can be 10 times that of Niagara Falls. In 2018 an anchor did strike the twin pipelines. In 2020 a twisted damaged support was noted by Enbridge which reported that this may have been caused by a cable from a boat working for the company, conveniently said to avoid thinking it was another anchor strike? Recently there was an anchor (15,000 lb.) on the bottom at the Straits after being lost by another of Enbridge's boats.
So the argument over this line goes on as it sits on the bottom lands of Lake Michigan while either a state or federal court action is taken. A mandate to assess the environmental impacts of a tunnel is now on the docket, a win for environmental activists and our waters. But how long will Line 5 operate endangering 20 percent of the world's surface freshwater.
Berta Meserve
Lake Ann