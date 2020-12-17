Bills to tackle climate change
This year, four carbon pricing bills have been introduced in the U.S. Congress with bipartisan sponsorship. Among them, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) has attracted the most support. This bill is about putting a price on emissions from coal, oil and gas producers and carbon intensive products exported by other countries. These pollutants are harmful to our health and are causing rising global temperatures and catastrophic weather changes that are becoming more frequent each year. The fossil fuel burner needs to be turned down in the next few years to avoid more catastrophic changes.
Putting a price on carbon emissions will encourage innovations and a move to clean energy while adding millions of jobs. Included in this legislation is a benefit for each American household. Each person will be paid directly as a monthly dividend from the revenue collected from this carbon tax. Therefore it will benefit the economy, human health, the environment and our nation’s energy security. It’s win-win for the U.S. and the world.
So what can you do? Contact your representatives — Jack Bergman, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters — and ask their support for H.R. 763 to begin reversing the effects of climate change.
Berta Meserve
Lake Ann