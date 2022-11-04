Maintain the freedom to choose

Proposal 3 would keep the abortion rights we’ve had for 50 years. Doctors need to be able to perform any medical options when complications arise.

Proposal 3 would ensure women have the freedom to make their own decisions about abortions and other healthcare, such as birth control.

This is a personal family decision, not a decision for others to make.

Please vote yes on 3.

Roberta Meserve

Lake Ann

