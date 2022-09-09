Flashing signals cause driver confusion, near-crashes
I have seen near-accidents at Traverse City area intersections twice in the past couple of months when a normally fully operating traffic light goes into flash with yellow for east-west and red for north-south.
This presents an extremely dangerous situation because north-south drivers sometimes mistakenly assume the light also is flashing red for east-west traffic.
In other words, north-south motorists begin treating it as a four-way stop when, in reality, the east-west traffic has the full right of way and are not expecting — nor can they even often see — north-south traffic pulling out in front of them.
This is compounded by east-west drivers who think they are "being courteous" by stopping to let north-south traffic through, which gives all north-south drivers the impression that east-west has a flashing red light when they do not. (This also can cause rear-end accidents from the east-west drivers behind them).
Here's what the law says:
On flashing red, stop until the intersection is completely clear.
On flashing yellow, do not stop; continue through the intersection.
Leslie Mertz
Gaylord
