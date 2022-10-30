Read proposal completely before voting
Words matter.
Read the full text of Proposal 3 carefully. Broad and ambiguous phrasing makes this constitutional amendment sound like something it is not. It will not bring back Roe vs Wade. It goes way beyond abortion.
"Every individual" includes children. Children don't have the capacity to make informed decisions for "all matters related to pregnancy." But this would become their "fundamental right."
Proposal 3 endangers those it claims to protect.
Make sure you know what you are voting for!
Rose Merica-Wanamaker
Lake Leelanau
