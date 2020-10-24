Response to Estes
I wonder if I had a screw loose when I voted for you when you said you were a Democrat, though mayor's office is non-partisan. I assume your saying so was good enough for you then and when you ran for state Senate (and lost).
Fact-checking: Biden doesn't have dementia “or worse.”
The Democratic Party doesn't support rioting, looting and violence against police.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saved lives, while the state GOP filed suits against her use of emergency powers. I hope the record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks won't increase because of the GOP’s actions.
Voting straight-ticket Democrat.
Barbara Meredith
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.