Disgusting trash
The summer of 2020 was COVID, and then last year, everyone was free to move about and we had streets shut down for happy gatherings. But is this summer the Summer of "Not Giving a Rip"? Since Memorial Day, I have noticed trash all along E. Front Street in front of the stores, as well as the Jay Smith Walkway, consisting of paper, straws, cups, masks, bird droppings, bird feathers, stick frothy drinks with dome tops (you couldn’t finish it, but you don’t want to take it in your car? So, you lean it against a building???). Also, overloaded trash cans on weekday mornings along the Open Space and trash and fall leaves from 2021 in the door well of the Post Office as well as wadded up who-knows-what in the entrance. Oh yeah, and the dog biz.
It's disgusting.
I get it. There are many more important things. But this is a small quality of life issue which benefits everyone … take your trash with you or dispose of it properly.
Barbara Meredith
Traverse City
