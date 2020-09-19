Ballenger the real deal
I’ve been involved in Michigan politics and public policy for more than three decades, so I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of elected officials and candidates for public office.
Josey Ballenger is the real deal. Focused on the things that matter — our students, the quality of education, transparency and accountability of school leadership. I’ve no doubt that if every voter had a chance to meet Josey and hear for themselves her perspectives and priorities, they’d conclude that she’d make an excellent member of the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Dave Mengebier
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.