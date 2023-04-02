BATA contributes to quality of life
Public transit organizations like Bay Area Transportation Authority provide a wide range of vital economic, environmental, and societal benefits to the communities they serve.
For instance, a BATA monthly pass costs $40 and $20 for seniors, veterans, active military personnel and people with disabilities. By comparison, the cost to own and operate a new vehicle, according to AAA, is nearly $900 per month.
BATA also helps address two of the most pressing challenges we face as a region: Reducing road congestion and freeing up parking. In addition, BATA’s services help ease labor shortages local employers grapple with by providing public transportation for the workforces of many local restaurants, small businesses, and hotels.
BATA also contributes to better environmental and health outcomes, reducing the number of missed medical appointments — a major contributor to poorer health outcomes and higher costs — reducing CO2 and other harmful emissions, and improving safety for both transit and non-transit commuters.
In 2022, BATA provided more than 350,000 rides to area residents and visitors.
Let’s not get bogged down in the politics. Instead, let’s celebrate this valuable regional resource and the many important contributions BATA makes to our community.
David Mengebier
Traverse City
