Recognition and gratitude for Colburn's contributions
When a community leader abruptly leaves their position, as was the case in Traverse City with former City Manager Marty Colburn, the opportunity to recognize that person’s accomplishments is often missed.
In Marty’s case, his list of contributions to Traverse City is long and will leave a lasting legacy. In his eight years of service, Marty led or was part of major infrastructure projects, such as the Eighth Street corridor redevelopment, reconstruction of six bridges, completion of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail, Hickory Hills improvements and upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment system.
Marty played an instrumental role in environmental projects, including the city’s clean energy goal, Kids Creek restoration project, Brown Bridge Quiet Area habitat improvements and a canopy study leading to the planting of more than 4,100 trees.
Marty also was committed to people, helping to establish Safe Harbor’s emergency shelter and other transitional housing for the homeless. He worked to establish the Coast Guard Monument and supported more attainable housing for Coast Guard staff, created the Crisis Intervention Team to address mental health, provided diversity training for the police department and city department heads and worked with multiple agencies to protect the public and city workers during the Pandemic.
Marty Colburn, you have much to be proud of – and deserve recognition for your leadership and our gratitude.
David Mengebier
Traverse City
