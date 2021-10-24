Supporting Treadwell
Please join me in supporting Mitchell Treadwell for Traverse City Commission on Nov. 2. Mitchell is an actively involved citizen who serves on three city boards: Housing Commission, Parks and Recreation and Zoning Appeals.
His experience gives him insight into how to provide more affordable housing, maintain and increase the vibrancy of our city parks, and promote zoning that protects the community feel of our neighborhoods.
Mitchell believes in encouraging a diverse economy, a well-maintained infrastructure, environmentally sound planning and increasing public transit, pedestrian and bike routes to decrease the need for cars. Vote Mitchell Treadwell for a city we can live in.
Linnaea Melcarek
Traverse City