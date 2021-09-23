Secure MI vote
There is an effort to get signatures for a document claimed to want to protect the integrity of the election process in Michigan. The Senate Oversight Committee in June found “no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud.” Yet Republicans continue to believe there are enough people who distrust our voting system to make changes. The changes basically are designed to make it more difficult for some voters to vote. They think they know who those voters are, and they are not likely to vote Republican.
The consultant working as a spokesperson for the petition committee, is quoted to say, “I'm not one to be out there crying that the election was stolen — I don’t believe it was — but I believe there are people that think it was ... .” So the petition is designed to restore confidence in the system.
Wait a minute. Those who don’t trust the system are the Trump conservatives who have been persuaded to believe the lie. Their loud voices created a problem that did not exist. They want to change the system to help their party win. The fraud is the petition itself. Beware.
Robert McQuilkin
Frankfort