Tax credit will help families
I have been reading about the Child Tax Credit, which some families have already received. The tax credit has been in use since 1997, but it was extended by the American Rescue Plan, which our president signed into law in March. Our country has been recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic, and those in poverty have suffered the most. In Michigan, we have more than 400,000 children ages 0 to 17 living below the poverty line. I learned that those who earn less than $150,000 and have filed a tax return over the past two years qualify to receive the tax credit from the IRS. Even those who have not filed a return could be eligible. What you receive is based on your income.
The plan is expected to ease child poverty by more than 40 percent. Republicans continue to fight against this effort, complaining about the cost. As it is, most of us receive far assistance from the government than the poor among us. It is time to make a difference. Why does the GOP fail to see the need for supporting those we are leaving behind? They will be taking credit in their districts for what the Democrats have done.
Robert McQuilkin
Frankfort