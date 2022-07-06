Roe v. Wade
Five members of the Supreme Court eliminated Roe v. Wade. Five judges determined abortion was a mistake. Four men and one woman have made a decision that will negatively affect our culture for years to come. Five out of nine judges believe it's the government's business to judge if a woman can choose to have an abortion.
Right to Life celebrates their decision, believing saving a fetus is saving a life. What they don’t consider is the Right to Life of an unwanted child after birth. The woman needs to take care of the child, not the state. Ignoring the welfare of the child after birth is as grievous as having an unborn fetus aborted.
Five judges made that decision for the country. Three were appointed by Republican strategies. Mitch McConnell didn't allow the election of a judge at the end of Obama’s career after Scalia died. The party elected Trump to assure that two judges from a conservative list would be appointed. The conservative Right to Life movement protested to ensure Roe v. Wade would be overturned.
Frightening how five people can determine what happens to women with a unplanned pregnancy. That affects thousands of lives. Five individuals don't reflect the majority’s welfare.
Robert McQuilkin
Frankfort
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.