What can I say?
I don’t know what to say. I am sad that the Republican Party voted to support Donald Trump to be our president for another four years. That he does not tell the truth consistently has been frightening. And it doesn’t matter that his corporation and family holdings benefit from taxpayer money. And it doesn’t matter that he has refused to make public his tax returns, after assuring us he would many times. And it doesn’t matter that his political appointments are not based upon qualifications but on personal loyalty.
And it doesn’t matter that several of his closest allies are indicted and some are in prison. And it doesn’t matter that the Republican Party can turn a blind eye to immoral, if not illegal, policies and decisions. And it doesn’t matter that he cares more about opening up the economy than combating the distress of the virus. And it doesn’t matter that he attacks and discredits our democracy, even showing ignorance of our laws for governance. And it doesn’t matter.
I did not think the Republican Party that I knew would celebrate, support and defend such a person. I was wrong.
I guess I did have something to say.
Bob McQuilkin
Frankfort