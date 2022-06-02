Restrictions are healthy
Innocent children and adults were targeted by a gunman who killed before he was killed. The parents grieve with the parents of the child whose life was taken. We have no solutions. Our culture has become violent as citizens choose weapons to display their anger, frustration or resentment. We have little control of those who use their guns to kill others.
We control the cars we drive. I register for a license every year. I get ticketed for violating the law. I may be required to ensure the car is safe to drive. I remember when seat belts became mandatory. I was stopped for not wearing one.
Owning a gun should be no different. You need a background check because of the high rate of guns being used by irresponsible individuals. Guns should have an annual checkup of their registration. Do persons buying the gun still have that gun? Assault rifles and rapid firing guns should have higher restrictions for their purchase. Gun owners and gun dealers must pay for the growing minority of gun owners who are dangerous.
Restrictions are part of healthy communities. My freedom to drive a car has restrictions. Cigarette smoking is restricted. Your freedom to have a gun should have restrictions.
Robert McQuilkin
Frankfort
