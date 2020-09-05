Tax cuts could cost much more
While President Donald Trump temporarily suspended what he calls "the payroll tax" (which funds Social Security and Medicare and whose elimination will increase tax liability, negating temporary "savings" from eliminating this tax), he said "We will be, on the assumption I win, we are going to be terminating the payroll tax after the beginning of the new year.”
The Social Security chief actuary stated if this happens, the "Old Age and Survivors Insurance" of the Social Security Trust Fund would be depleted by 2023 and "The Disability Insurance Trust Fund" by 2021, impacting retirees and disabled Americans.
Vote for someone who will protect seniors’ interests, not Trump.
Mary McNichols
Traverse City
