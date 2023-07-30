Reforms required to permit faster response to environmental hazards
I was encouraged to read your July 6 editorial “Air quality issues connect us to wider world” about the recent forest fires in Canada triggering air quality alerts in Traverse City.
Of course, no single event, or even series of events, can be traced directly to climate change. But as heat-trapping gases and temperatures rise, hotter and drier conditions are leading to more, and bigger, wildfires around the globe.
One way to curb greenhouse gases is to build out our clean energy infrastructure faster. To do this though, we desperately need permitting reform.
It sounds boring, I know, but right now it takes on average of 4.5 years to complete environmental impact studies for big energy projects. And it takes a decade to build a new electrical transmission line. That’s just too long.
Fortunately, constituents in this district can call or email our elected representatives in Washington — U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman and Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters — to encourage them to prioritize passing bipartisan permitting reform.
The sooner this happens, the sooner we can protect the health and safety of our community.
Mary McNear
Traverse City
