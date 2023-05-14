Signs of climate change spur desire to do something about it
I read the April 28 Our View column “Tick season is starting to be year-round” with some dismay.
Here is yet another challenge in our climate change world. When I first read about climate change in 1987, I had just graduated from college and scientists’ predictions, while concerning, felt abstract and far away.
Fast-forward 36 years, one graduate degree, one husband, two children, three houses and various four-legged pets later, and climate change feels terrifyingly real – even in a place as lovely, and as loved, as Traverse City.
Recently, for instance, I learned that our gorgeous sugar maple trees, which bring us fall hikes resplendent with color and delicious local maple syrup, may one day struggle to survive here in our warming climate.
As depressing as this sounds, I have found an antidote: Action. There are so many great nonprofits in Grand Traverse County working directly or indirectly to mitigate climate change. The one I’ve gotten involved with, Citizen’s Climate Lobby (CCL), is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to building the political will necessary to tackle this issue.
Doing something now makes me feel less helpless, and more hopeful, about the future of our beautiful city.
Mary McNear
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.