Difficult outlook for health care
Grand Traverse Pavilions has received national accolades from U.S. New & World Report, Newsweek and Superior Health Quality Alliance, for exceptional care during the pandemic, and for staff vaccination rates that exceed the national average.
More importantly, Grand Traverse Pavilions continues to serve the families of this community, as it has for decades, providing compassionate care for our elders and peace of mind for their families. Today, two factors are adversely impacting our medical care facilities: the tenacity of the current strain of COVID-19 and the impact of the health care worker shortage.
These are not issues that can simply be rectified by increasing wages. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandated that all healthcare workers get vaccinated by Dec. 4 may intensify the burden on our regional health care systems, as some health care workers leave their profession.
As chair of Grand Traverse County Department of Health and Human Services Board, I wanted to share these issues. During this season of “gratitude and giving,” I ask you to give thoughtful gratitude to those who support our community’s well-being. I’m personally grateful to our local healthcare workers who remain dedicated to the health and well-being of others.
Cecil McNally
Grawn