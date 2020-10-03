Time to vote
In my 70-plus years, I have witnessed the “character traits” of many politicians including many Democrats and Republicans. Those that come to mind include the following:
Being abrasive, antagonizing, amoral, apathetic, arrogant, attention seeking, bossy, conceited, childlike, cruel, deceitful, dishonest, entitled, egocentric, fraudulent, greedy, grandiose, hateful, hostile, insulting, intolerant, jealous, know-it-all, malicious, miserly, manipulative, materialistic, misogynistic, narcissistic, obnoxious, overbearing, paranoid, pompous, predatory, prejudiced, racist, sarcastic, scornful, selfish, uncaring, uncharitable, unstable, vindictive, unforgiving, xenophobic, unkind, neurotic or unbalanced.
Never, however, have I ever witnessed a single politician exhibiting all of them. No major political party has ever faced this dilemma until now.
If you care about America, vote Nov. 3.
Robert McKinley
Suttons Bay
