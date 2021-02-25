Abide by your oath
I am saddened and angry that my representative, Jack Bergman, and I are living in alternative realities. After over 60 courts and many state certifications have determined that claims of 2020 election fraud are unfounded, Rep. Bergman still believes that “irregularities” should overturn our recent elections.
It is truly perplexing to see over 150,000 Michigan votes challenged by our own U.S. representative. Bergman’s apparent disregard for democratic values enshrined in our Constitution and protected by our election laws concerns and dismays me. His continued support for the “Big Lie” is indeed a problem for his own election.
Rep. Bergman needs to renounce his support for disenfranchisement of our Michigan votes and abide by his oath of office.
Lou Ann McKimmy
Rapid City