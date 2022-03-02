We are all interconnected
Congratulations to Elk Rapids Schools Academic World Quest teams for sweeping the regional competition. Every school that entered the competition should be congratulated. In a world connected by the internet and mutual concerns over climate change and nuclear weapons, we are all interconnected.
Students studying world affairs and being conversant with the issues facing us internationally provide a winning program for all of us. These young people will be the leaders in the years to come and will be prepared for the problems our world faces in the future.
Thank you to the faculty mentors and the schools with foresight to allow innovative curriculums. Thanks, too, to International Affairs Forum for sponsoring this program.
Lou Ann McKimmy
Rapid City
