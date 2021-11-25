Embrace diversity
On behalf of Journey study group, Central United Methodist Church:
Welcome to the world of diversity where we are all winners. The world is shrinking, and we've all become neighbors. In northern Michigan, you may have noticed signs everywhere needing workers: farmers, hospitals, restaurants, care homes, private businesses. We have jobs and no takers.
Michigan needs immigrants. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics:
- 84,000 Michiganders are employed by Latino and Asian-owned businesses.
- $11.6 billion in sales and receipts are generated by Latino and Asian-owned businesses.
- $5.44 million in state tax revenues are generated by Arab Americans annually.
Immigrants helped in the past and are needed now. Many of us are the beneficiaries of immigrant labor and of businesses started by folks who came to begin new lives in our country. In Michigan we will soon have the opportunity to welcome refugees from a country where citizens helped save the lives of our fellow Americans, where they have been educated and held good positions in their home country.
Our votes are our voice. We have given power to our representatives to provide laws that enhance our lives and protect our future. Join us in asking our senators and representatives to pursue meaningful immigration reform now.
As Christians we are called to welcome the stranger.
Lou Ann McKimmy
Rapid City