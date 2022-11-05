The right one for District 1
First Congressional U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, has voted against rural broadband, against an infrastructure bill vital to the Soo Locks, against affordable insulin and denied funds to aid Michigan police. He joined a lawsuit claiming fraud in the last presidential election and has not had a town hall for the past five years. Vote for integrity, honesty and professional humanitarian service that has been experienced in many countries. Vote for Dr. Bob Lorinser. Check him out at votedrbob.com.
Lou Ann McKimmy
Rapid City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.