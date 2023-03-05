It's time for legislators to act to keep citizens safe
Since 98% of men (according to NPR) are the perpetrators of gun violence, it seems there is a simple solution to the problem of mass shootings: Give all the guns to women!
What is there about statistics that current legislators don’t seem to understand? A vast majority of the population, in multiple surveys, want gun reform. (Some 90% are on board with enhanced background checks.)
More women vote in elections than men. Clearly, legislators have a responsibility to keep our citizens safe. None of these laws will keep all madmen from acting with impunity, and not all of the restrictions we have placed on automobile ownership will prevent accidents, but we know that some of the restrictions have resulted in safer travel for all of us.
The costs of mental illness, enhanced security at schools and public places have skyrocketed. The costs of dealing with fear in our society far outweigh the elevated risks of offending some individuals.
The NRA lobby has an overweight influence on our society with their contributions to campaign coffers.
Now is the time for legislators to pay attention to those of us whose lives and safety are on the line. Are they listening?
Lou Ann McKimmy
Rapid City
