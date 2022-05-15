Well done Michigan
This November, for the first time in Michigan’s history, voters will choose candidates in election districts drawn by citizens, not politicians. Prior to 2018, Michigan had some of the most gerrymandered election districts in the country. But in 2018, Voters Not Politicians, a citizen-led nonpartisan group, worked to put on the ballot a constitutional amendment creating a Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, which passed with over 61% of the vote. Thirteen citizens, with no ties to elected officials or political party officials, were chosen at random to be the first members of the MICRC. The Commission held public hearings, took thousands of citizen comments, and after much deliberation, all open to the public, created new districts for congressional representatives and state senators and representatives.
The process survived legal challenges, and the deadline has now passed for candidates to file for election in the newly created districts. We’ve reached a Michigan democracy milestone by replacing partisan districts drawn by politicians in secret with nonpartisan districts drawn by voters in public. Michigan has gone from one of the most gerrymandered states in the country to a model for how to create fair election districts. Well done, everyone!
Joan McKay
Frankfort
