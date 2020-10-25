Vote for McGuire
Please support Benjamin McGuire for Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education on Nov. 3. When the board was in turmoil, Ben stepped up to help; he wanted to serve his community.
The honesty and integrity in which he verbalizes his thought process as well as asks questions is refreshing. It allows for clear transparency in decision making and is always with students in mind.
Above all, Ben believes that all students have a right to a high-quality rigorous education that takes into account their various interests, backgrounds and social emotional needs. Please give Ben McGuire your vote on Nov. 3.
Dannielle McGuire
Traverse City
